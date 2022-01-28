See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Essam Elkady, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Essam Elkady, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Elkady works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology
    3800 S National Ave Ste 510, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Excellent
    — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Essam Elkady, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1124125190
    Education & Certifications

    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Essam Elkady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkady works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Elkady’s profile.

    Dr. Elkady has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

