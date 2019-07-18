Dr. Essam Attia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Essam Attia, MD
Overview
Dr. Essam Attia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Attia works at
Locations
James D Daughtry MD210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-2234
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was hospitalized in January with diverticulitis and in June for stomach ulcers. Dr Attia was very knowledgeable & compassionate. Thank you Dr Attia and everyone at Jupiter Medical Center for such great care.
About Dr. Essam Attia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1295881365
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attia works at
Dr. Attia has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Attia speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Attia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.
