Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Abedi works at Dr. Esrafil Abedi in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Dr Ali Tabatabai MD Inc. A Professional Medical Corp.
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 430, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 470-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 28, 2018
    Excelent services
    David Khorram in Newport Beach , CA — Sep 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD
    About Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1093794604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abedi works at Dr. Esrafil Abedi in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abedi’s profile.

    Dr. Abedi has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

