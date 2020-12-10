Overview

Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Llaneza works at Pedro P. Llaneza M.D., P.A in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.