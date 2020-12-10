See All Gastroenterologists in Miami, FL
Gastroenterology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Llaneza works at Pedro P. Llaneza M.D., P.A in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pedro P. Llaneza M.D., P.A
    9195 SW 72nd St Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-7334
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Fluke Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Doctor Llaneza has been my Gastroenteriologist for more than 15 years. Very professional and knowledgeable, he is one of the best doctor I ever had. Staff is wonderful. Plenty of parking.
    Iris Gonzalez — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD

    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    40 years of experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1649236670
    • 1649236670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Mt Carmel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Mt Carmel Hosp
    • Mt Carmel Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra
    Undergraduate School
    • Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llaneza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Llaneza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Llaneza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Llaneza works at Pedro P. Llaneza M.D., P.A in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Llaneza’s profile.

    Dr. Llaneza has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llaneza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Llaneza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llaneza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llaneza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llaneza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

