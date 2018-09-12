Dr. Esohe Ohuoba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohuoba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esohe Ohuoba, MD
Overview
Dr. Esohe Ohuoba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX.
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-kingwood Obgyn2855 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 101, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 812-4447
Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center14201 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77044 Directions (281) 436-8876
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is my third pregnancy and I wanted to go to someone who would take the time to listen to my concerns. Someone that wouldn't look down for asking a question. I was dealing with a neck injury that happened when I was 4 months pregnant and she helped me get the help I needed. I really believe I found my doctor for all my female needs.
About Dr. Esohe Ohuoba, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohuoba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohuoba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohuoba has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohuoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohuoba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohuoba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohuoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohuoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.