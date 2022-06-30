Dr. Sebti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esmaeil Sebti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Esmaeil Sebti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
- 1 265 N El Cielo Rd Ste A101, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-8814
Desert Medical Group56165 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 320-8814
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sebti is a wonderful neurologist. He is very attentive, kind, thoughtful and thorough. His staff are lovely as well. I highly recommend his practice.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Dr. Sebti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebti speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.