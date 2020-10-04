Overview

Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.



Dr. Getachew works at Regional Neurology and Sleep Medicine Institute in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.