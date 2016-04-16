Dr. Esin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esiri Esin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Esiri Esin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.
Outpatient & Physician Services1672 Columbia Hwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 712-6400
- 2 1203 W Maple Ave, Geneva, AL 36340 Directions (334) 684-9615
- 3 133 N Orange Ave, Eufaula, AL 36027 Directions (334) 687-2323
- 4 134 Katherine Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Directions (334) 803-8667
- Dale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Erin was very interested in gathering my health facts and concerns to determine specific treatment. Very professional and approached my specific health and treatment concerns and answered my questions with sincere attention to my health and treatment concerns. This was the first time I have used this type of treatment and I was very satisfied and would definitely recommend Dr. Erin.
About Dr. Esiri Esin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Esin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Esin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.