Overview

Dr. Esira Beaubrun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Beaubrun works at The Metabolic and Bariatric Center in East Orange, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.