Overview

Dr. Esiquiel Olivarez Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Olivarez Jr works at HSC Health Family Medicine in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Marlin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.