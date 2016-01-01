See All Hematologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Eshan Patel, MD

Hematology
Overview

Dr. Eshan Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They completed their residency with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL

Dr. Patel works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon

About Dr. Eshan Patel, MD

  • Hematology
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
  • 1770821498
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eshan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

