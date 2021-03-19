Overview

Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Khoshnu works at Maven Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in West Caldwell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.