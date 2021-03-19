Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Khoshnu works at
Maven Center4 FOREST AVE, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 224-5200
- 2 1129 Bloomfield Ave Ste 212, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 575-1107
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
I Think Dr. Eska Khoshnu is the Best. She Was Always there for me when I Needed her. I Would Definately Recommend her to friends and family I Was seeing her for 15 years She is the Best. She has always been there for me. I Cannot say enough about her.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
