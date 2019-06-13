Dr. Ese Otah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ese Otah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ese Otah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from State University of New York - Health Science Center - Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Otah works at
Locations
-
1
Center for General & Laparoscopic Surgery12121 Richmond Ave Ste 120, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 985-1749
-
2
Center for General & Laparoscopic Surgery138 Eldridge Rd Ste E, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 805-3683
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otah?
BEST DOCTOR HANDS DOWN WALKED ME THRU EVERY STEP AND I AM LOVING THE NEW ME
About Dr. Ese Otah, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1477541621
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center
- Ny Med College Our Lady/Mercy Pg
- New York Medical College|Ny Med College Lincoln Program
- State University of New York - Health Science Center - Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otah works at
Dr. Otah speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Otah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.