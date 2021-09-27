See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Esen Akpek, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Esen Akpek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Akpek works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287
    Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 27, 2021
    Dr.Akpek is one of the brightest physicians I have ever met. I had been through a dozen ophthalmologists prior to her. She is in high demand, so she doesn't have time for hand holding and she has staff. If you expect concierge service, this is not your cup of tea. If you want a fabulous physician who can handle difficult surgeries and cases, then Akpek is your girl!
    — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Esen Akpek, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, French
    1851356943
    HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Esen Akpek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akpek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akpek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akpek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akpek works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Akpek’s profile.

    Dr. Akpek has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akpek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Akpek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akpek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akpek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akpek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

