Dr. Esen Akpek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akpek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esen Akpek, MD
Overview
Dr. Esen Akpek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Akpek works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-7927
-
2
Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-2360Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akpek?
Dr.Akpek is one of the brightest physicians I have ever met. I had been through a dozen ophthalmologists prior to her. She is in high demand, so she doesn't have time for hand holding and she has staff. If you expect concierge service, this is not your cup of tea. If you want a fabulous physician who can handle difficult surgeries and cases, then Akpek is your girl!
About Dr. Esen Akpek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1851356943
Education & Certifications
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akpek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akpek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akpek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akpek works at
Dr. Akpek has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akpek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akpek speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Akpek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akpek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akpek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akpek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.