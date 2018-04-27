Dr. Escipion Pedroza-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedroza-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Escipion Pedroza-Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Escipion Pedroza-Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with VA Hosp
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Escipion Pedroza4213 Saxon St Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-2816
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- St. James Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedroza-Garcia?
I've been with Dr. Pedroza for over 30 years. I travel every 90 days from Houma to his Laplace office because he is the best. I've tried to seek the same quality care in Houma and have found none!
About Dr. Escipion Pedroza-Garcia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1306807771
Education & Certifications
- VA Hosp
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- St Vincent de Paul
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia works at
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedroza-Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pedroza-Garcia speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedroza-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedroza-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedroza-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedroza-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.