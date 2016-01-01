Dr. Boskailo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esad Boskailo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esad Boskailo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Banja Luka, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Boskailo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maricopa Integrated Health System570 W Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 344-2000
-
2
VALLEYWISE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER Aaa PHOENIX2619 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5855
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boskailo?
About Dr. Esad Boskailo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Serbian and Serbo-Croatian
- 1245284660
Education & Certifications
- MIHS
- University Of Banja Luka, Faculty Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boskailo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boskailo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boskailo works at
Dr. Boskailo speaks Bosnian, Serbian and Serbo-Croatian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boskailo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boskailo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boskailo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boskailo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.