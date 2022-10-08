Dr. Erynne Faucett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faucett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erynne Faucett, MD
Dr. Erynne Faucett, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1669
Phoenix Children's Medical Group9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 837-1670
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faucett is an incredibly amazing doctor. She puts best interest, transparency, and humility first. Her team is also amazing and will help support patients and caregivers in making the best decision for their child. I did not have a great experience with her nurse and that “lacked”, for the better term, coordinating care. I was sad to hear she is leaving Phoenix Children’s Hospital, but we wish her the best on her next venture. We have had so many negative experiences at PCH but we kept faith in returning because of Dr. Faucett. She will be missed.
About Dr. Erynne Faucett, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faucett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faucett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faucett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faucett works at
Dr. Faucett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faucett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faucett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faucett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.