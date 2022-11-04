Overview

Dr. Eryn Dutta, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Dutta works at SHMG Maternal Fetal Medicine - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.