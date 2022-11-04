Dr. Eryn Dutta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eryn Dutta, DO
Dr. Eryn Dutta, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum maternal fetal medicine25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Wonderful , & so caring , & understandable
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Sparrow Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
