Dr. Erwin Omens, MD
Dr. Erwin Omens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.
North County Eye Center Inc.225 E 2nd Ave Ste 310, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 738-9985
DR OMENS IS THE BEST OPHTHALMOLOGIST I HAVE BEEN TO. HE TOOK SO MUCH TIME AND CARE. MY VISION IS 20/20 AFTER I HAD CATARACT SURGERY FROM DR. OMENS!
About Dr. Erwin Omens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477519205
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Omens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omens has seen patients for Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Omens speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Omens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omens.
