Dr. Erwin Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erwin Lo, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Locations
Beaumont6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 234-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lo is an AMAZING doctor. I was completely paralyzed and he made it where I could walk again!! Thank you!!!
About Dr. Erwin Lo, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
