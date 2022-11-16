Dr. Erwin Lerebours, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerebours is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erwin Lerebours, MD
Dr. Erwin Lerebours, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte De Med Et De Pharmacy.
Erwin Lerebours MD PLLC1847 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (718) 208-4433
Erwin Lerebours MD PLLC5202 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 208-4433
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lerebours is one of the best Gynecologists on earth. If there were were a million stars, I would have given it to him. He is an excellent, caring and compassionate doctor who listens and take care of your health issues. He is very professional and have the best bedside manner. He talks to you and explains everything to you, he answers all your questions, he doesn’t rush you off. Not only he is the best Gynecologist but he also concerns of your overall health. He saves my life, through him I’ve became aware of other health issue that I wasn’t aware of which needed immediate attention. He is so attentive and I am impressed by his dedication. May God Bless Him. I will recommend any woman who is looking for the best Gynecologist.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1699722587
- Faculte De Med Et De Pharmacy
