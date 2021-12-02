Dr. Erwin Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erwin Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erwin Cruz, MD is a Traumatic Brain Injury Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital And Clis
Dr. Cruz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Intl. Neuropsy Consultants P.A.12800 Preston Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 503-2780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Excelente
About Dr. Erwin Cruz, MD
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- English, Spanish
- 1952308231
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.