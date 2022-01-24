Dr. Ervin Szoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ervin Szoke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ervin Szoke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The Med U Pecs and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Szoke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Brevard LLC2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 309-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szoke?
I have seen Dr Ervin Szoke for over 5 years and he is one on the best Doctors I have. He listens to what I have to say and my requests, evaluates my medical needs, informs me of treatments methods and their effectiveness, he allows me to be part of the decision making process for treatment. He is compassionate and very responsive to calls and the messages through the patient portal. The whole staff is very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Ervin Szoke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1467485946
Education & Certifications
- U of Rochester Sch Med
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- The Med U Pecs
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szoke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szoke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szoke works at
Dr. Szoke has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szoke speaks Hungarian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Szoke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.