Dr. Ervin Epstein Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ervin Epstein Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Epstein & Epstein400 30th St Ste 205, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 444-8282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to see Dr. Epstein with "unknown" rash, he was suffering with for more than half Year . He seen many doctors before, but nobody could help him until he went to Dr. Epstein. Very impressive result. Thank you doctor!
About Dr. Ervin Epstein Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1801963996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein Jr.
