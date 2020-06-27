Dr. Ervin Eaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ervin Eaker, MD
Dr. Ervin Eaker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, LMH Health, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
West Glen GI Consultants7230 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 631-2600
WestGlen Endoscopy Center16663 Midland Dr Ste 200, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 227-4618
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- LMH Health
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
He was competent, professional, kind, considerate. I had a procedure done at NKC Hosp Pavillion. All went well and I thank you Doctor Eaker.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427007764
- University of Florida Health Sciences Center
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
