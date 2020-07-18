Overview

Dr. Ervin Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Brown works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Port Placements or Replacements and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.