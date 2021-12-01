Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Simon, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Anaya works at
Locations
Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 222-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, up to date with new treatments and explains things well! I really like his personality and take's pride in finding out works best for you!
About Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1841337219
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Mayor De San Simon, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Anaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anaya works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anaya.
