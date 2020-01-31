Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovanci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Kovanci works at
Locations
-
1
Fannin Office7900 Fannin St Ste 4400, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 512-7900
-
2
Aspire Fertility Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 280, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 512-7900
-
3
CyFair Office11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 306, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 512-7900
-
4
North Houston Fertility Laboratory Inc111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 110, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 444-4784Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had an unexplained infertility and trying for 4 years after a miscarriage in our 1st pregnancy. We undergone IVF treatment in 2018 with Dr.Kovanci when he still have a clinic in Katy TX and he also did surgery to remove some polyps in my wife’s uterus. Now we have a precious beautiful and healthy baby Girl born on 2019. To our surprise we are currently pregnant with our 2nd child that was conceived naturally. My wife and I will be forever thankful to Dr.Kovanci!!
About Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Turkish
- 1891817391
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty
- Baylor College Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovanci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovanci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovanci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovanci works at
Dr. Kovanci speaks Turkish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovanci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovanci.
