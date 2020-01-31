Overview

Dr. Ertug Kovanci, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Kovanci works at OB/GYN Medical Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.