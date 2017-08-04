Dr. Ersno Eromo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eromo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ersno Eromo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ersno Eromo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Concierge Hcp Center for Special Surgery1400 S Grand Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (310) 929-6336
Leonard W. Liang M.d. A Medical Corp.1513 S Grand Ave Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (310) 704-9880Thursday1:30pm - 4:00pm
- 3 8447 Wilshire Blvd Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 704-9880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Eromo is fantastic. He really knows his subject. I felt that he took his time to make sure his diagnosis was correct. His step by step approach was very comforting in that I was able to understand his approach to help me. It was an excellent experience.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Eromo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eromo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eromo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eromo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eromo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eromo speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Eromo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eromo.
