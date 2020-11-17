Dr. Ersin Unal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ersin Unal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ersin Unal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, CA.
Dr. Unal works at
Locations
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 272-7630
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
R Nandan MD Inc3650 South St Ste 212, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 272-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Takes time to explain your treatment options.
About Dr. Ersin Unal, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
