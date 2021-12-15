See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, NH
Dr. Erron Kinsler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erron Kinsler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They graduated from University of Vermont School of Medicine and is affiliated with York Hospital.

Dr. Kinsler works at Lilac Women's Health in Rochester, NH with other offices in Damariscotta, ME and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lilac Women's Health
    21 Whitehall Rd Ste 201, Rochester, NH 03867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 335-6988
  2. 2
    Lmp General Surgery
    24 Miles Center Way, Damariscotta, ME 04543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 563-4700
  3. 3
    Abrazo Central Campus
    2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 882-1640
  4. 4
    Bethany Women's Healthcare
    3660 W Bethany Home Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 973-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginal Prolapse
Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jennifer Williams — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Erron Kinsler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194827469
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon NH
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erron Kinsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinsler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinsler has seen patients for Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

