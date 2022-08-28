Overview

Dr. Erroll Bailey, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.