Dr. Errol Springer, MD
Dr. Errol Springer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 560-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have never felt more confident in a surgeon before. He is upfront and honest. His goal is to do his absolute best every time. He is dedicated to helping his patients achieve success. I can not say enough wonderful things about Doctor Springer, he is an excellent surgeon. For the first time in many years I am able to walk without pain.
About Dr. Errol Springer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University Wisc Hosps Clins
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health
Dr. Springer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.