Dr. Errol Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Errol Singh, MD is a Male Adult Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Male Adult Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Copc Harris and Associates4845 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 784-8765
-
2
William J. Somers MD Inc.3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 3080, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 784-8765
-
3
Harris Methodist Fort Worth1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4948
-
4
Provider Physicians North4885 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2-50, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 784-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I recently had a telehealth visit with Dr. Singh and was very pleased with the results. Setting up the telehealth visit was simple and straightforward. A member of Dr. Singh's staff called prior to the visit to assist with the set up.(super easy). Dr. Singh is very knowledgeable and courteous and discusses his thoughts regarding medical conditions and proposed treatment with great clarity. He is always willing to answer questions from his patients and his caring attitude is apparent.
About Dr. Errol Singh, MD
- Male Adult Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629141577
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.