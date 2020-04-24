See All Urologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Errol Singh, MD

Male Adult Urology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Errol Singh, MD is a Male Adult Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Male Adult Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at DePerro Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Copc Harris and Associates
    4845 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 784-8765
  2. 2
    William J. Somers MD Inc.
    3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 3080, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 784-8765
  3. 3
    Harris Methodist Fort Worth
    1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 250-4948
  4. 4
    Provider Physicians North
    4885 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2-50, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 784-8765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Genesis Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 24, 2020
    I recently had a telehealth visit with Dr. Singh and was very pleased with the results. Setting up the telehealth visit was simple and straightforward. A member of Dr. Singh's staff called prior to the visit to assist with the set up.(super easy). Dr. Singh is very knowledgeable and courteous and discusses his thoughts regarding medical conditions and proposed treatment with great clarity. He is always willing to answer questions from his patients and his caring attitude is apparent.
    Lee Schaefer — Apr 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Errol Singh, MD
    About Dr. Errol Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Male Adult Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629141577
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Errol Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

