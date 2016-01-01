Dr. Errol Mallett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Mallett, MD
Overview
Dr. Errol Mallett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Locations
Hematology Oncology Associates of NY15806 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 517-3550
Brooklyn Radiation Oncology PC2101 Avenue X, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 512-2160
Essen Medical Associates PC444 WILLIS AVE, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (347) 862-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Errol Mallett, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Montefiore Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallett has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.