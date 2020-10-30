Overview

Dr. Errol Grannum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Grannum works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.