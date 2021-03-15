Dr. Errol Ger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Ger, MD
Overview
Dr. Errol Ger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Errol Ger MD1207 N Scott St Ste 4, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 427-2370
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ger?
Dr. Ger did my wrist surgery years ago! He is an excellent surgeon! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Errol Ger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1528007994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.