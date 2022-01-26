Dr. Errol Campbell is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errol Campbell
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Errol Campbell is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their residency with North General Hospital
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
1
East Florida Premium Care LLC7421 N University Dr Ste 314, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell takes time to talk and listen to me as a patient. I trust in his abilities as a MD.
About Dr. Errol Campbell
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427036995
Education & Certifications
- North General Hospital
- Cornwall Regional Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
