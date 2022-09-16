Dr. Errick Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Errick Arroyo, MD
Dr. Errick Arroyo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Kansas City Ob/Gyn12200 W 106th St Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 380-6950
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Dr. Arroyo took care of me for my 2nd baby. He was thorough, warm, welcoming and down to earth. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Errick Arroyo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.