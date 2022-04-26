See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Erol Yoldas, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erol Yoldas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Yoldas works at Orthopedic Specialty Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialty Institute
    5400 N Federal Hwy Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 949-9722
  2. 2
    1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 522-9590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries

Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 26, 2022
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Yoldas' care. Excellent demeanor, care, knowledge, professionalism. His staff reflects his excellence. He and his staff are definitely one of a kind. Do not hesitate to entrust your care with Dr. Yoldas. Stellar!!!
    Donna Ringel — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Erol Yoldas, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528023314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clinic
    Residency
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erol Yoldas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoldas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoldas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoldas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoldas works at Orthopedic Specialty Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yoldas’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoldas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoldas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoldas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoldas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

