Dr. Erol Veznedaroglu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erol Veznedaroglu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Dr. Veznedaroglu works at
Locations
Drexel Neurosciences Institute219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (844) 464-6387
Princeton Pike Internal Medicine3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (844) 464-6387
Crozer Neurosciences Institute1 Medical Center Blvd Ste 231, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (844) 464-6387
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This man is truly a rockstar! He has been my husbands doctor since 2007. My husband has a very large and rare aneurysm. He has taken care of him for 13 years and has kept him alive. I do believe, if it was not for this man, I would not have my husband and my children would not have their daddy. He has alway and I do mean always taken such great care of him. We started at Thomas Jefferson with him and we will follow him anywhere! Because of the kind of doctor his is. Those hands are magic!! Love him??
About Dr. Erol Veznedaroglu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356368492
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
