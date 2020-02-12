Overview

Dr. Erol Veznedaroglu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Veznedaroglu works at Global Neurosciences Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ and Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Hydrocephalus and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.