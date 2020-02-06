Dr. Sarokhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erol Sarokhan, MD
Dr. Erol Sarokhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
New Jersey Urology36 Newark Ave Ste 200, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-6180
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Dr. Ulker is a wonderful doctor. I had kidney stones he and his staff are professional and so nice to deal with great experience! Looking forward to my next visit.
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University Urology Residency
- Universidad de Guadalajara
- Drew University
