Dr. Erol Lale, MD
Overview
Dr. Erol Lale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Westfalische Wilhelms U and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
South Strand Cardiology LLC207 Chartwell Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 293-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr.Lale for the first time a month ago . I never been to any dr that has been more thorough then him . He spends time and answer questions. Great doctor with lots of knowledge.
About Dr. Erol Lale, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Gen Hsp
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Westfalische Wilhelms U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lale works at
Dr. Lale has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lale speaks German and Turkish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lale.
