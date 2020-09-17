Overview

Dr. Erno Berdy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Berdy works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.