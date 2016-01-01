Dr. Ernie Yim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernie Yim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernie Yim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Edwin J.h. Yee M.d.2228 Liliha St Ste 104, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-1372
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ernie Yim, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yim.
