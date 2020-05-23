Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS is a Sedation Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Sedation Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Dental School and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
Dr Soto10187 Cleary Blvd Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 284-1899Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto?
Doctor Soto, Thank you so much for the professionalism your team provided at my visit today during these tough times. I appreciate the hard work and effort the Team made to make my visit a comfortable, safe and friendly environment. Thanks again and keep up the great work as always!
About Dr. Ernie Soto, DDS
- Sedation Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043214547
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosps
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Georgetown University Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto speaks Spanish.
414 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.