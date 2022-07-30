See All Oncologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD

Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Balcueva works at St marys of Michigan Medical Oncology in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Sidney, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Marys of Michigan
    4599 Towne Centre Rd, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 497-3226
    Sidney Health Center
    216 14th Ave SW, Sidney, MT 59270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 488-2504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Ascension Standish Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Jul 30, 2022
    He was my Oncologist from 1988-2007, then I retired and moved to Tennessee. He is the reason I am still here. I wish he was still my Oncologist!!
    Debbie Schneider — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1154365252
    Education & Certifications

    • Mc Laren Reg Med Center
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balcueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balcueva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balcueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balcueva has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balcueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Balcueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balcueva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balcueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balcueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

