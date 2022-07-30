Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balcueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Balcueva works at
Locations
St Marys of Michigan4599 Towne Centre Rd, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 497-3226
Sidney Health Center216 14th Ave SW, Sidney, MT 59270 Directions (406) 488-2504
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was my Oncologist from 1988-2007, then I retired and moved to Tennessee. He is the reason I am still here. I wish he was still my Oncologist!!
About Dr. Ernie Balcueva, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1154365252
Education & Certifications
- Mc Laren Reg Med Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
