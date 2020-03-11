See All Psychiatrists in North Andover, MA
Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from Universidad Maimonides and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Zilberberg works at Serenity Health Associates Inc in North Andover, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Health Associates Inc
    820 Turnpike St Ste 203, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 725-4800
  2. 2
    170 Common St Ste 1, Lawrence, MA 01840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 725-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053346569
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Va Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Maimonides
