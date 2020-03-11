Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from Universidad Maimonides and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Zilberberg works at
Locations
Serenity Health Associates Inc820 Turnpike St Ste 203, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 725-4800
- 2 170 Common St Ste 1, Lawrence, MA 01840 Directions (978) 725-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful, knowledge, actually listens when I describe problems and my thoughts on treatments
About Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053346569
Education & Certifications
- Boston Va Hospital
- Universidad Maimonides
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zilberberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zilberberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zilberberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zilberberg works at
Dr. Zilberberg has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zilberberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilberberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilberberg.
