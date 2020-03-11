Overview

Dr. Ernesto Zilberberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from Universidad Maimonides and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Zilberberg works at Serenity Health Associates Inc in North Andover, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.