Overview

Dr. Ernesto Uy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, Baguio City and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Uy works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.