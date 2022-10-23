Overview

Dr. Ernesto Torres, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from National Higher University of San Marcos / Academy of Human Medicine|San Marcos University-School of Medicine|U Natl Mayor De San Marcos, Lima and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Ernesto Torres, MD in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Lipomas and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.